Watch your background! How your virtual meeting could make you a victim

Many are relying on virtual meetings to conduct business. But, your room could reveal a little too much about you.



A warning to all of you who rely on virtual sites for work during the COVID-19 pandemic: that family photo, that college degree, even those papers lying on your desk could make you a victim for hackers, scammers, and other people up to no good.

Security experts at Unisys are reminding everyone to take a look around before logging on to a video chat to ensure there is no information that would lead to identity theft or even someone gaining the ability to breach a company.

They warn, people can also unintentionally reveal where they live, financial records, and their personal history by what is hanging in the background.

"What people have understood in 2020 is I don't have to attack that which is heavily protected. I can go after a home. I can go after a personal email account. I can go after a personal cell phone because there is a very good likelihood that that individual works from home," said Mathew Newfield of Unisys.

Newfield also reminds everyone it's not always clear when someone is recording the conversation.

"You need to understand what people can find out about you," he said. "If you have your college degree and they know your name, what does your college put out there about you? Does it give your personal email address on your college website? Does it give an address? Does it give your employment history? Does it give any sort of resume information about you that you may not want exposed? If you know what it gives out and you're comfortable with it sure have your degree up on a wall. But, just know what people can get potentially with that information."

Newfield stressed the same level of trust people give their friends and relatives should not be granted to coworkers.