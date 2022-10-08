Hopewell Twp. supervisors vote not to recommend reusing landfill

The vote concluded on Aug. 10 at a meeting at the Eureka Fire Hall in Stewartstown.

The three Hopewell Township, York County township supervisors voted unanimously not to recommend the reopening of a former landfill site. However this does not mean that the issue is settled.

Community members gathered to hear more about the York County Solid Waste Authority’s (YCSWA) plans to reuse a landfill that has not been used in more than a quarter century.

Hundreds packed inside Stewartstown fire hall, with many not able to attend do to capacity limits.

The general consensus is the people of Hopewell Township do not want this.

“How is this a win for the people in this room?” one resident said to the Waste Authority representatives.

The public meeting aimed to bring more light to their proposal to reuse the York County Sanitary Landfill and its impact on the community.

“It could provide more recreational opportunities and could provide revenues for Hopewell township," YCSWA David Vollero said.

The proposal would use some existing infrastructure. And, unfavorably to the public, the new high point would sit 80 feet above its current elevation.

The Waste Authority addressed questions they’ve already seen, including traffic and property value concerns.

“In the range of 20 to 50 trucks [per day]" Vollero said.

Many residents voiced their concerns about the proposal during public comment.

“I understand some of the systems you’re suggesting Mr. Vollero," one resident said. "They do fail, and they do so somewhat regularly, as we are now seeing possibly in lower Windsor township.”

“My children’s price health does not have a price tag.”

Many fear a repeat of the past.

“This facility would contaminate the air, the groundwater, and poison neighbors wells for decades again," a man said, referring to when the EPA shut down the York Sanitary Landfill in 1997 due to contamination.

Others focused on the future.

“We’re seeing amazing growth in our community," one resident added. "I feel like this project is really going to stall that.”

And many reiterated the same sentiment.

“We strongly oppose the opening of this or any landfill project”

“I know trash has to go somewhere but my backyard isn't it"

“I’m letting you know we’re not going away until you do.”