'Wash Out Alzheimer’s' car wash raises funds, awareness

KC Wealth Management is hoping to raise awareness and funds for people struggling with Alzheimer's with a car wash today.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease.

Of Americans over the age of 65, 6.7 million are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. KC Wealth Management is hoping to raise awareness and funds with a car wash today.

All the money from today’s event will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association to fund research, care and more in Pennsylvania. This is KCA Wealth Management's fifth year hosting the "Wash Out Alzheimer's" event.

At today's event, car washes, cold drinks and a bake sale will be available to anyone who swings by. The organization is hoping to reach a goal of $10,000 to go to research, care and support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Brian Kennedy, president of KCA Wealth Management, said that the cause is very near and dear to his heart because his mother suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

“It was a very difficult situation for the whole family… it impacts more than just my family—it’s impacted clients, it’s impacted friends, it’s impacted a whole community,” said Kennedy.

According to the 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Fact and Figures report, in Pennsylvania:

The number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease is expected to increase by 14%, from 280,000 in 2020 to 320,000 in 2025.

There are 404,000 unpaid caregivers, and over 55% of those individuals are living with a chronic health condition themselves.

Alzheimer's disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

“We’re really looking to raise $10,000 today; we want to Wash Out Alzheimer’s completely, and the more people who come, the more we can raise awareness on this terrible disease,” said Kennedy.