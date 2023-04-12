Pa. State Police serve warrant to Adams County Children and Youth Agency

The county is reportedly fully cooperating with PSP and all the requested data was released to troopers on April 11.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A warrant was served by the Pennsylvania State Police on the County's Children and Youth Agency on Tuesday, April 11 around 10:45 a.m.

According to Adams County Solicitor Molly R. Mudd, the warrant was served for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files.

The county is reportedly fully cooperating with PSP and all the requested data was released to troopers on April 11, according to Mudd.

In addition, subpoenas were issued to several CYS staff members to appear and give testimony to a grand jury "conducting an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws."

The affidavits of probable cause underlying the investigation have reportedly been sealed pending further court order, so it is unclear at this time what the underlying allegations promoting the investigation are.