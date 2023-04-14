Water rescues see increase due to warmer temperatures

Scranton's fire chief says the Nay Aug Gorge is one of the biggest problems for rescue teams.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The above-average temperatures have brought people out to the parks and also the local swimming holes.

Scranton's Nay Aug Gorge was a busy place as some young swimmers braved the very cold water to get a break from the heat.

Scranton's fire chief says just last night, crews were called to the Gorge for a woman in the water.

"It's a pretty dangerous rescue event that we have to attempt to mitigate. You know, it takes away from the other services we provide in the city because somebody is not adhering to the fact that they are not supposed to be in those waters," Chief John Judge said.

Officials also point out that despite the heat, the water is still very cold, and that could cause problems for swimmers who aren't ready for it.