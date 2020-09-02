x
Wanted man arrested; child found safely

Brown was arrested by police and the child in his custody was found safely.
Credit: Middletown Borough Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (February 9, 7:25 a.m.): Police have arrested Brown and the child in his custody was found safely.

PREVIOUSLY: Middletown Borough Police are looking for a GOLD 2005 Town and Country mini-van driven by a wanted man.

They say Evan Brown is wanted on new charges and fled in the mini-van with a 2-month-old child, who is possibly unrestrained in the vehicle. 

Police have not confirmed if Brown is related to the child.

Credit: Middletown Borough Police Department

Police believe that the child may be in danger at this time. 

Law enforcement say Brown should not be approached by the public.

The van is similar to the one pictured and has noticeable damage on the driver's door. The license plate is LCG0952. 

Authorities believe Brown may be in the Harrisburg, Middletown, or Enola areas. Call 911 if you see Brown or this vehicle.
