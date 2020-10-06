Police searching for two suspects in connection to shooting in Lancaster

Police are searching for Keyon Cowan and another unidentified suspect.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Lancaster.

Keyon Cowan, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery, among other related charges.

On June 7 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of East Clay Street in Lancaster for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with gun shot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive the injuries.

After an investigation, police developed Cowan as a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities say that the victim met with Cowan and another unidentified suspect in order to purchase marijuana.

While the trio were inside the vehicle, Cowan allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone and cash.

After giving Cowan the valuables, Cowan allegedly demanded that the victim have someone bring additional money from their home.

When the second suspect left to pick up the additional money, the victim pushed Cowan's gun away and ran from the vehicle.

Police say Cowan fired a shot, striking the victim in both legs.

Then, Cowan and the unidentified suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.