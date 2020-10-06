Police searching for Lancaster stabbing suspect

Jose Lagares, 21, is facing charges in connection a June 1 stabbing in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for man they believe is connected to a stabbing in Lancaster.

Jose Lagares, 21, is facing aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

On June 1 around 2:15 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Fremont Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located a victim with multiple stab wounds to his legs and lower torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery to repair the injuries, and is expected to survive.

While canvassing the area, police located a wallet that had been dropped in the area where the assault occured.

That wallet contained an ID card for Jose Lagares, and further investigation helped police identify Lagares as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.