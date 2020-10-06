Police searching for suspect accused of shooting minor during fight in Lancaster

Brandon Hill, 18, is wanted after allegedly shooting a minor in the foot during a fight in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who is wanted for allegedly shooting a minor in Lancaster.

Brandon Hill, 18, is facing aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, among other related charges, for his role in the incident.

On June 8 around 5:15 p.m., police were informed that a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

That victim, a 17-year-old, suffered a gun shot wound to the left foot.

Officers that responded to the hospital learned the shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Marshall Street.

Upon arrival, police located two spent shell casings at the scene.

After an investigation, authorities say that Hill and another unidentified man arrived on South Marshall Street by vehicle with handguns in the waistbands of their pants.

It was then that Hill engaged the victim's brother in a mutual fistfight, police say.

During that altercation, Hill's companion allegedly held the handguns.

The victim allegedly attempted to intervene in the fight, and wound up in a confrontation with Hill.

Police say that after retrieving his gun, Hill allegedly fired two shots in the direction of the victim, with one striking the victim's left foot.

Then, Hill and his companion left the scene in a vehicle driven by an unknown woman.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hill, and police say the investigation may produce charges against additional suspects at a future time.