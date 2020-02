Michael Tyrell Daniel, 24, is wanted on charges of Criminal Attempted Homicide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a man wanted for his role in shootings in Harrisburg.

Michael Tyrell Daniel, 24, has an active arrest warrant for Criminal Attempt Homicide for his role in shootings that occurred on January 30, 2020.

If you have information about Daniel's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Det. Ramos at 717-255-7262 or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.