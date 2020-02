Aaron Potts Jr., 36, is wanted on felony robbery charges.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is wanted on multiple charges including felony robbery.

Aaron Potts Jr., 36, is wanted on felony robbery charges and an arrest warrant out of Cumberland County.

On February 16, Potts allegedly forced his way into an apartment at Genesis Court Apartments in Dauphin County, assaulted a victim and stole two cell phones from the residence.