Police searching for man who took two children, stole vehicle in York County

Robert Vicosa is wanted after he allegedly took a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her vehicle and fleeing the Windsor Township area with two young children.

Authorities say that the children, aged 6-and-7-years-old, are Vicosa's children and believed to be in extreme danger.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeved three-quarter zip-up shirt, and muck boots.

Police say they discovered the incident while responding to a home invasion robbery report, and located the stolen vehicle in Red Lion Borough.

Authorities are currently searching the area and are asking that if anyone sees Vicosa or the two children to contact 911 immediately.

Police note not to approach Vicosa, as he is believed to be armed with at least one firearm.