Wanted man arrested in North Carolina

Joel Hernandez, 23, had been wanted since October 29 after 11 people were arrested in connection to an investigation in Franklin County.

Authorities in North Carolina took in a wanted man associated with a gang known as the "Kick Up Boys" in the Chambersburg area.

Joel Hernandez, 23, had been wanted since October 2019 after 11 people were arrested in connection to an investigation in Franklin County.

Throughout the course of a 2-3 year investigation, officials identified numerous people as members or associates of a gang known as the "Kick Up Boys" and/or "Fruit Town Brim."

In October 2019, 11 people were arrested, but Hernandez remained one of five people wanted in connection to the investigation.