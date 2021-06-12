Walmart to close York location until Saturday amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Walmart says the store is closing as part of an ongoing company-initiated program after several areas across the country have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 6.

The Walmart store in West Manchester Township is temporarily closing until Saturday morning amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

The store, located at 1000 Town Center Drive, is closing at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 16 as part of what Walmart says is an ongoing company-initiated program amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

According to a press release, this will allow a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and for associates to have more time to stock shelves.

The store is planning to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 18.

You can read the full press release from Walmart below:

As an essential business and a member of the York community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.

As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our York store location at 1000 Town Center Drive at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 18.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations.

When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.

Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction. We are currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.