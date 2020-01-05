Walleye, Sauger fishing season begins Saturday in Pennsylvania

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all anglers participating in Walleye and Sauger fishing are reminded to practice social distancing the PFBC says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Walleye and Sauger fishing in Pennsylvania will begin Saturday, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission said.

"Walleye are a popular catch for anglers seeking fish that can grow to significant size and make great table fare," said Kris Kuhn, Director, Bureau of Fisheries of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. "This season is a welcome sign of spring, especially on the many larger lakes where Walleye populations are plentiful."

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all anglers participating in Walleye and Sauger fishing are reminded to practice social distancing under the guidance of the PA Department of Health and CDC, the PFBC said.

The PFBC also recommends that anglers wear a mask and fish only with immediate family living in the same household. When fishing around others from shore or on a boat, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet between individuals.

Anglers planning to use the services of a guide or charter boat should consult the Governor’s guidance for life-sustaining businesses and contact businesses in advance to ensure that services are available, the PFBC said.

Walleye fishing is regulated under Commonwealth Inland Waters regulations, with a minimum harvest size of 15-inches and a daily creel limit of six fish.

For Sauger, the Walleye’s smaller cousin which is naturally present only in the Three Rivers area of western Pennsylvania, harvest is regulated with a 12-inch minimum size limit and a six fish daily creel limit.

Differences in each fish’s appearance is subtle, with one exception; the Sauger’s dorsal or back fin possesses many pea size black spots on the fin membrane which are not evident in Walleyes.

Other differences include several darker mottled saddle patches on the Sauger’s back with the Walleye’s back typically uniformly colored. For more details about fish identification, visit the Pennsylvania Fishes page at www.fishandboat.com.

Walleye fishing opportunities exist across the Commonwealth from the Allegheny, Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers to Lake Erie, Pymatuning Reservoir, Blue Marsh Lake, Raystown Lake, Lake Wallenpaupack and many other locations, the PFBC said.

Many large and medium size reservoirs and flowing water river and stream sections are biannually stocked with fingerling Walleyes as described in the agency's Walleye Plan.

Annually, the PFBC collects approximately 90 million eggs from brood stock Walleyes collected in Pymatuning Reservoir in Crawford County, as well as Duck Harbor Pond in Wayne County, and Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike and Wayne Counties.