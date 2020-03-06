Study shows how Americans feel about economy

As COVID-19 cases gradually decrease, people prepare for more change

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has hit the economy in ways many of us never could have imagined just a few months ago. Now, WalletHub is out with a new survey that examines how Americans view the economic situation.

To start, it states that 73.5 million Americans plan to look for a job that is more pandemic-proof. That means we will probably see a growth in professions that allow working from home, as well as those deemed `essential`during a time of crisis.

Finding those jobs though, could take time. People still view a full recovery in employment as far off. In fact, the survey found that almost 80 percent of Americans don't think the unemployment rate will drop to what it was prior to the pandemic until at least the end of 2021, if at all. Younger people were more optimistic compared to people over the age of 59.

It also found that most Americans want a non-tax solution for economic recovery. Only 28 percent think that tax rates should increase.

FOX43's Amy Lutz talked with WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, who says the survey also found interesting statistics about how people view summer vacations right now.

"Right now it looks like travel and dining will continue to take a hit until there's a vaccine. Nearly 4 in 10 Americans won't feel comfortable getting on an airplane until there's a vaccine. Around 30 percent don't feel comfortable staying in hotels and 21 percent won't feel comfortable dining out until there's a vaccine," Gonzalez said.