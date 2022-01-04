Autism York's walk and expo for autism to be held this weekend

Julie Rasmuson, the president of Autism York, joined FOX43 on April 1 to discuss the event.

YORK, Pa. — Autism York's WALK for Autism & Autism Expo is scheduled to occur this Saturday, on Autism Awareness Day.

Autism York is a volunteer-run nonprofit that serves individuals and families in the autism community in York and surrounding areas, according to Rasmuson. Its mission is to offer support and connection for individuals and families and to build a greater community of acceptance, diversity, and inclusion.

The organization's walk and expo this weekend is the 15th time the event has been held, after taking a brief break due to COVID-19.

This event will offer an Autism Walk to raise funds to support Autism York's programming as well as an Expo full of raffles, family-friendly activities, and resources for all, also according to Rasmuson.

There will be lawn games, Star Wars characters, princess story time, a York City firetruck and police cruiser, the York Motorcycle Club, Critter Connection, and more.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at York Revolution Stadium at Peoples Bank Park, located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way.