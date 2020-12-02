Pennsylvania launches application for new mail-in voting option

Voters can apply online to vote by mail-in ballot for the April 28 primary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is launching the website where voters for the first time can request the newly legalized mail-in ballots ahead of the state's April 28 primary election.

Beginning Tuesday, someone applying online must supply a driver's license number or an identification card number from a card issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, as well as their name, address, phone number and email address.

The mail-in ballots, part of an election reform law signed in October by Gov. Tom Wolf, now allow all voters to vote by mail for any reason.

“This is the first election in which Pennsylvania voters have the convenient option of voting by mail-in ballot, without having to provide a reason for choosing it,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

“Thanks to historic bipartisan legislation signed into law by Gov. Wolf last fall, we are making voting easier and more accessible for all eligible Pennsylvanians, including longer voter registration periods and permanent mail-in and absentee voter lists.”

Voters can apply online here.

The deadline for county election offices to receive applications is 5:00 p.m. on April 21.