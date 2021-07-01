How to change your political affiliation in Pennsylvania

If you want to update your political party affiliation, you need to update your voter registration.

Party switching is nothing new. The trend seems to rise following the election cycle.

When a voter wants to change their political party affiliation, they fill out the same form that is used to register to vote, according to Wanda Murren, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of State. On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Party.' That information is then sent to the appropriate county for processing.

Voters can change their political party at any time, according to the Department of State website.

FOX43 News has reached out to numerous county Election Bureaus to obtain data on how many people switched parties between January 6 and January 7 following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Statewide data for this week is expected to be released on Monday.

From December 28 2020 to January 4, 2021, a total of 3,623 voters have changed political parties across the commonwealth.

Here's the data we've been able to obtain so far on a county-by-county level of people switching parties between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7:

Cumberland County:

94 voters have filed to change their party affiliation





Juniata County:

2 Republicans switched to Democrat





Lancaster County:

January 6:

31 Republicans to No Affiliation 17 Republicans to Democrat

3 Republicans to Independent

January 7:

5 Republicans to Democrat

20 Republicans to No Affiliation

2 Republicans to Independent

1 Republicans to Patriot

1 Republicans to Libertarian

1 No Affiliation to Democratic



Lebanon County:

11 Republicans switched to Democrat

1 Republican switched to Libertarian

9 Republicans switched to non-affiliation





York County:

48 switched to either Independent or no affiliation

23 switched to Democrat

7 switched to Libertarian

1 switched to Republican

