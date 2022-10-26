Voters seeking some clarity after Fetterman, Oz debate

Some express concern about Democrat John Fetterman following his performance on the stage.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Politics is never an easy topic to talk about with strangers on the street, but Newswatch 16 found some throughout Luzerne County who were willing to discuss Tuesday night's Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"I watched it because I want to know exactly where the point of view on both sides stand," said Michael Lemelin of Larksville. "Because as the economy is right now, I need something to be done."

Both in person and online, some voters in our area said they didn't like either candidate after the debate.

"I don't, I don't like either candidate, but Fetterman. Or what's his name? Fetterman. He shouldn't be running," said Keith from Kingston.

"So interesting because you have a TV personality like Dr. Oz, and he knows how to talk on camera. But then at the same time, I didn't know where Fetterman really stood sometimes because of him having a stroke and reading off a teleprompter and, you know, stumbling over a few words. You know, I don't know if he's, like, healthy enough to be fit to be a senator, to be honest with you," added Lemelin.

Some walked away having trust issues with Fetterman.

"I couldn't tell whether or not he was lying at the podium," said Lemelin about Fetterman's stance on fracking. "Or he was just stuttering over his words because of his health condition."

On the other hand, one woman online said the debate prompted her to donate to Fetterman's campaign and continue with the decision to vote for him.

Others, who voted by mail already, have "voter's remorse."

"If I got to roll with somebody, probably be Oz, but I'm not crazy about it. The other one, you shouldn't even be on the stage there," said Keith.

"I am 100 percent with Dr. Oz because he made it clear that these commercials that we see are false," said Lemelin. "We saw the real Oz last night for the first time. It was the first debate and the only debate at that.