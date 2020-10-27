Voters may notice a sheriff near the ballot drop-box in York County, but election officials say it's no cause for concern

FOX43 spoke to President Commissioner Julie Wheeler after some voters saw a K9 officer near the ballot drop-box over the weekend.

YORK, Pa. — In York County, some people waited for over an hour in line to drop off their ballot Tuesday. What's at the end of the line has drawn some criticism from residents.

Voters may notice a sheriff near the ballot drop-box at the York County Administrative Center, but election officials say there is no cause for concern.

"For us, it's all about safety and security," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

During an interview outside the center, Wheeler said there there may be problems elsewhere, but she wants to assure voters they don't have to worry while dropping off their ballots in York County

"We've seen in other counties where folks have come up and thrown matches in the ballot box to try and set the ballots on fire," explained Wheeler. "We've seen stories where people try to drop off twenty ballots in there."

In fact, FOX43 saw some people try to drop off their family member's ballot. In Pennsylvania, though, that's not legal. Voters can only drop off their own ballot -- not their wife's, brother's or daughter's.

"The last thing we want is for somebody's vote not to count," added Wheeler.

It's the reason why Wheeler says York County has different employees helping voters outside and also a sheriff standing nearby.

"The sheriff's deputy is just there to provide security. They actually help out when we get a big long line," explained Wheeler.

Wheeler says the sheriffs are also there in case things escalate.

"99 percent of the people who come through here are kind, patient, gracious, but we have had a few individuals come and treat county employees terribly, and threaten them," said Wheeler. "I need to ensure their safety as well."

"I had heard of security being a part of it, and I thought it was kind of an extra assurance -- at least you know things are being done properly," said Cheryl Williams of York.

"Knowing they're there just in case is a good thing," said Andrew Stewart of Spring Garden Township.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said otherwise during his Monday Mayoral message shared on Facebook after some voters saw a K9 officer near the ballot box over the weekend.

"Optimally, our voting is supposed to go on without any police presence or intimidation," said Mayor Helfrich.

Wheeler says the K9 is a sheriff's partner; she adds voters only saw the K9 because it needed to relieve itself. Nevertheless, Wheeler says the K9s will not be around unless they are needed.

"Sunday and on the following Tuesday [Election Day], we will ensure while the dogs will be here, they will not be out and visibly present, unless there is a security issue," she stated.

Voters in York County must submit their ballot by hand by 8 p.m. on Election Night. They can also stop by the administrative center between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during the work week.

York County is not the only place where voters may see a K9. In Lancaster County, people can drop off their ballots inside the Lancaster County Government Center, where there are also sheriffs near the ballot box.

In York & Lancaster Counties, sheriffs transport the ballots to a secure location that is under surveillance. They must also keep a log.