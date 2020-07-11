Voters have very different views on how the election is going

Some have faith in the system while others question if fraud is happening with mail-in ballots.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Many voters are very divided on how this election is going. Some have faith in the system while others question if fraud is happening with mail-in ballots.

FOX43 set out to find voters with opposing views.

Joe Knapik of Peach Bottom believes the election is fair.

"All in all, I think it went really well," said Knapik.

Others, like Mike Cappello, who is visiting Lancaster County from New Jersey, have a lot of doubt.

"I've always distrusted the mail-in ballot element of it. I understand with COVID why it is. There is too many instances of fraud," said Cappello.

"I don't think Trump is helping the situation, who is through his Twitter accounts and everything saying there is a problem," said Knapik, when asked about distrust in the election.

"Can you imagine the people in the polling workers that hate Trump feel that they're doing God's work in subverting Nazi, anarchist, fascist, from becoming the president again," added Cappello. "There is a lot of opportunities for people to play games with that."

You can hear more from both voters below.

FOX43 spoke with Brandon Koenig, an assistant professor with F&M College in Lancaster County, who is currently studying how some people vote in NEPA or Northeastern Pennsylvania. Both presidential candidates focused on NEPA in the days before the election.

"Distrust is incredibly high in the electorate, and it points both ways," said Koenig.

He says trust varies from person to person and even within the different parties.

"There is currently even a rift in the Republican Party. Senator [Pat] Toomey came out today and said Donald Trump is wrong, and we need to respect the election, but then, when I go and talk to my republican friends, the Trump voters, I've been spending time with, they're kind of all over the place," said Koenig.

Some he says are upset with how the election is going but willing to accept it. Others don't trust the process at all.

"I got a text today from a friend of mine. She says she should never bother voting again because the system is so corrupt that there is no way her republican candidates could win," explained Koenig.

We asked Koenig how trust can be restored. The key he says involves getting off of social media.

"The research really shows is the only way you create trust is by building back up trustworthy relationships, and unfortunately, we have a high degree of alienation from the system," he explained.

Koenig says more people are spending time online versus engaging in in-person conversation with different people, which can be detrimental to building interpersonal relationships and trust.

What about laying down the facts? Can facts bring people together? Koenig warns that doesn't necessarily work either.

"All sides are guilty of this: You think you can bludgeon people with facts, and suddenly, they won't be a Biden supporter or a Trump supporter. There is no research that shows that works. Ever. Ever," he said. "You have to have some kind of engagement with who we think is the other side, as opposed to saying I'm right, and you're wrong."

FOX43 also set out to see what the different parties think about the election, how they feel trust can be restored, and how they say there can be more unity.

Diane Topakian, chair of Lancaster County and City Democratic Committees, thinks unity could take a long time.

Topakian later explained how ballot counting is a bipartisan process with Republicans and Democrats watching poll workers.

"I don't have to convince Democrats it's a fair, honest process, but you have to acknowledge that President Trump has totally raised this issue up to hold it in the light and is blaming the loss on the fraudulent election process," added Topakian.

Topakian later talked about the level of mistrust she say she is seeing.