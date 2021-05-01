Early voting is underway in Pennsylvania: Here's everything you need to know

If you’re looking to vote either by mail or in person and you’re not registered, the first step is to register to vote.

YORK, Pa. — Over 733,000 Pennsylvanians have requested to vote early by mail in or absentee ballot.

"Almost 692,000 thousand of those are by the new mail in option which does not require an excuse," said Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid.

"Eligible Pennsylvanians can certainly register online at votespa.com or download an application which must be returned to their county board of election no later than May 3rd," said Degraffenreid.

That registration deadline is also for those wanting to change any party affiliation or address.

If you’re planning on voting by mail, Officials say to not wait until the May 11 deadline application.

"Because with the way the mail is and for us to process an application on Tuesday and then mail your ballot on Wednesday. You’re not going to have time to get your ballot at your home and then being able to get it back to us by election day," said the Chief Clerk of the Lebanon County Bureau of Elections/Voter Registration Michael L. Anderson.

And when returning a mail in ballot, it’s crucial that you put your ballot in your secrecy envelope.

The secrecy envelope will be sent to you along with your mail in ballot and the return envelope.

If the mail in ballot is not in the secrecy envelope it’s considered a naked ballot and it will not be counted.

"I think that’s one of the most important things and signing on the back and making sure that you’re signing the declaration on the back that this is you and you’re voting you know, those are the things we’re checking to make sure that they’re correct and so that we can count all of their ballots," said the Chief Clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission Christa Miller.

Local election officials say they expect more people to cast ballots by mail this year compare to previous municipal elections.