People can vote to help fund a local police department's K9 unit

Crime scene cleanup company Aftermath is holding a competition for $25,000 through Oct. 28 where people can vote for participating police departments.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is one of four South Central Pennsylvania police departments vying for part of $25,000 in grants for their K9 programs.

Aftermath, a crime scene cleanup company, is offering $25,000 total in grants awarded to the top ten law enforcement agencies or first responders voted for among four separate size brackets.

Patrolman Tyler Parrey of the Susquehanna Township Police Department said that K9 units have a special role in a police force.

"These canines can do so many things that we as officers can't do ourselves, or if they're things we can do, require incredible manpower to be able to do so," he said. "For example, article searches or tracking of wanted suspects or people who are fleeing crime scenes."

The Susquehanna Township, York Area Regional, Silver Spring Township, and Hellam Township police departments are all just a few of more than 100 different police departments in the Northeast Region participating in the grant program.