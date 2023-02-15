Select our 2023 Jefferson Awards nominee!

You can text 717-843-0043 right now with the last name of the person you'd like to select as our 2023 Jefferson Awards nominee!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voting to select WPMT-FOX43's 2022 Jefferson Awards nominee is now open!

To vote, text the last name of the person you'd like to select to 717-843-0043.

You can find the list of nominees below:

Louis Bianco - Works with college and high schools to spread awareness of mental wellness education in schools.

Text BIANCO to 717-843-0043 to vote for Louis!

Stacy Emminger - Opened "Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance" after her son's overdose death.

Text EMMINGER to 717-843-0043 to vote for Stacy!

Carol Heth - Started "Lancaster Field of Hope" to help families going through unexpected medical expenses.

Text HETH to 717-843-0043 to vote for Carol!

Julia Johnson - Opened "One80 Ministries" and helps provide a space for worship and donations for those in need in the community.

Text JOHNSON to 717-843-0043 to vote for Julia!

Brandt Kingsley - Started organization "Pedal 4 Peace" to help kids excel through cycling.

Text KINGSLEY to 717-843-0043 to vote for Brandt!

Glen May - Used his own retirement to help save youth football and cheer program.

Text MAY to 717-843-0043 to vote for Glen!

Tony Reigle - Opened "Reigle Therapeutics Group" in 2022 to help first responders dealing with trauma.

Text REIGLE to 717-843-0043 to vote for Tony!

WPMT FOX43 News is proud to be a Media Partner of the National Jefferson Awards Foundation.

This year we are partnering with a local sponsor to honor these individuals, Donegal Insurance Group.

Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, the Jefferson Awards National Ceremonies are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, we are amplifying their solutions for others to apply in their own communities.