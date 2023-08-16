Volunteers provide food relief to southern York County families recovering from severe storms

More than 50 volunteers from the York County Food Bank gave away hundreds of pounds of food to families in Stewartstown.

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Neighbors are helping neighbors, as people in Stewartstown, York County work to pick up the pieces after severe storms swept through the area on August 7.

On Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers with the York County Food Bank gave away hundreds of pounds of food at the Stewartstown United Methodists Church.

Organizers said they have seen more calls from families who lost their food during last week's storms.

“We see a lot of folks that never thought that they’d be coming to get help from the food bank or food pantry," said Stacey Hof, the organizational manager at the York County Food Bank. "But we say that we’re here when you need it.”

Each person that came to the emergency drive-thru was given an 80-pound box of food for their family. Organizers say the event will hopefully give families one less expense to worry about as they continue to recover.

“By giving somebody assistance with food, hopefully, they can use the money that would’ve been used to restock their fridge and use it for something else in their budget," said Teddi Hebel, director at the Stewartstown Food Pantry.

The severe thunderstorms and tornado left 30,000 without power throughout York County. The storms also caused damage to over 200 homes and 70 businesses.

On Wednesday morning, the York County Commissioners authorized an emergency disaster declaration, which will help businesses and households access government assistance during the recovery efforts.

“We want to make sure we have everything in place that [people] can possibly get some relief from the government if it’s available, due to the extent of the damage," said Doug Hoke, York County Commissioner.

Commissioner Julie Wheeler says emergency management crews are still assessing the damage and will continue to work with people in the community to provide relief.

“Really it’s just a continuing collaboration with emergency management and community agencies and partners out there," said Wheeler.

The York County Food Bank will hold another emergency food drive at the Stewartstown United Methodists Church on August 23rd from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.