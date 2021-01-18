Volunteers needed to help clean Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

On Jan. 30, volunteers will pick up over 40,000 live balsam wreaths at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit organization, needs volunteers to report to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Jan. 30 to help pick up over 40,000 live balsam wreaths, which were placed on every grave during Wreaths Across America Day, or Dec. 19.

According to the organization, this is in an effort to return the cemetery to its "pristine state," after honoring the veterans during the holiday season.

Volunteers are instructed to arrive at 8 a.m. and to dress warm and in comfortable clothes. They'll receive instructions on the plaza of the PA Veterans Memorial at the cemetery before getting started. Volunteers are also asked to park at the Community Club/Arrowhead Bar & Grill Parking lot, 9-65 Fisher Ave, Annville, PA. A shuttle will be available to take volunteers to and from their vehicles.

According to the organization, there is no age limit as this is an effort to teach "future generations about how we honor and value our heroes who have gone before us, and the price of freedom."

Wreaths Across America is also in need of low-profile dump trucks, dump trailers, and any trucks with low and long beds. Triaxle trucks, pick-up trucks, ATV’s, and motorized trail vehicles are not needed.

This year, due to COVID-19, volunteers are also to comply with CDC guidelines of staying 6 ft. apart and wearing face masks.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Those interested can also visit the Facebook Event for updates and important information about the event or email wreathsindiantowngap@gmail.com for more info as well.