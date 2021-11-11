Tiny home village site for homeless vets gets a major cleanup in Harrisburg

The tiny home project will provide at least 15 homeless veterans with new houses along the Susquehanna River.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While some honored Veterans Day with ceremonies and parades, Harrisburg residents rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Dozens of community members took time to clear bush and debris along wooded areas near the Susquehanna River.

"Just donating time, just put your energy into something, people actually feel like you appreciate them," said volunteer Jaime Foster.

The cleanup project was spearheaded by non-profit Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. The organization plans to raise $3.2 million to transform five acres of wooded areas into 15 tiny homes for veterans. The money will be used to provide infrastructure, utilities and provide access roads.

"I think tiny homes should be everywhere. If you watched YouTube, you’ll see what’s going on, living more like a commune," Foster said.

RIGHT NOW the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is hosting a Veterans day ceremony South of PennDOT's office Center. This will be the future site of Veterans Village where tiny homes will be built for servicemembers. More on the story tonight on @fox43 #VeteransDay2021 pic.twitter.com/S28puLihEk — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) November 11, 2021

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban:

There are 37,085 homeless veterans in the United States.

857 homeless veterans in Pennsylvania.

365 unsheltered veterans in Pennsylvania.

“I think, it’s wrong. Everyone has good days and bad days. But for veterans that fought hard to save their country. They shouldn’t have to go through this," said William Brister, a veteran.

Some hope the project expands to more counties across the Keystone State.

"So, 10 years down the line, it will be more inclusive and we could help more people," said Foster.

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania said they plan to break ground fall 2022. The project is expected to take at least 3 years.