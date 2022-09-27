Pa. volunteers aid Red Cross hurricane response in Florida and Puerto Rico

The Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers across the country and has sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Flordia, seven Pennsylvania volunteers from the American Red Cross have been positioned within the state.

The Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers across the country and has sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida, as well as opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.

Additionally, more Pennsylvania volunteers are expected to deploy to Florida within the coming days.

Three Red Cross volunteers from Pa. are currently deployed in Puerto Rico where people in many areas are still living without power and running water more than a week after Hurricane Fiona struck the island.

In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross has provided:

More than 280 disaster workers, many with no power or water themselves, who are working around the clock with our partners to provide comfort and support

More than 2,600 households with more than 17,800 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies

More than 25,700 meals and snacks with the help of partners