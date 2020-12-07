Local Italian restaurant donates part of sale proceeds to New Cumberland River Rescue

New Cumberland River Rescue hopes to get financial support from its community after having to cancel many fundraiser events because of the pandemic.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Italian restaurant, Sophia's Pizzeria stepped up its efforts to help out river rescue company by donating a percentage of its sales.

The New Cumberland River Rescue had to cancel many fundraisers because of the pandemic, so now it has to make up for the losses.

On Saturday, they showcased their truck and boat outside their facility to teach the community about what they do, in hopes of financial support.

"The fundraiser's the biggest thing since we don't get any funding from the borough or anything," said Tim Stoner, assistant commander at New Cumberland River Rescue, "We spend all our time trying to raise money. Right now we have a garage that we need to get money for that's falling apart and we're trying to buy a new truck."