Visually-impaired youth visit Strasburg Railroad

VisionCorps' youth campers took a trip on the Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — VisionCorps' youth campers between the ages of six and 12 visited the Strasburg Rail Road in Ronks, Pennsylvania in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon.

The summer camp program gives visually-impaired youth the opportunity to do things they might not otherwise have been able to do.

Along the way, the campers passed plenty of scenic views such as livestock and crops.

Officials with VisionCorps say this experience is very important for the students because it shows them about public transportation and how it originated.

VisionCorps' Manager of Youth Services Jennifer Eaton said, "I would say all of the students here today are going to rely on public transportation in their future, and this is a great way for them to get an understanding of where public transportation started from decades ago."

The next stop for the summer camp program will be to the Lancaster Airport next month to learn about aviation and take a ride in one of the planes.