VisionCorps offers free eye exams and glasses to low-income individuals and families in Southcentral Pa.

LANCASTER, Pa. — VisionCorps has announced that it will offer free eye exams and glasses to qualified adults and children in Southcentral Pa.

"People begin the summer by catching up on things they need to do before vacation,” said Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps President/CEO.

“It is also a good time to take care of your eye health. You may have children off from school over the summer and it is good to check to see if they have any trouble reading print online or in books."

The company, with help from the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation, connects low-income individuals and families in Lebanon, Adams, Chester, Lancaster, and York counties.

The program will provide a free vision examinations as well as basic frames and lenses.

"Keeping your eyes healthy is an important part of preserving eyesight and helping for an eye exam and glasses is one of the many services we offer," Steiner said.

To check qualification, call VisionCorps at 717-205-4141.

VisionCorps also offers in-person and virtual programs to organizations and employers, including information on common eye conditions, living with low vision, employing people with low vision, and tips for living independently.