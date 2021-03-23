Virtual event celebrates the lives of two fallen York City firefighters

Guests included their families, colleagues, York City Fire Chief, Chad Deardorff and York City mayor, Michael Helfrich.

YORK, Pa. — York XL, a community organization, held a virtual event to honor the lives of two fallen firefighters on the third anniversary of their deaths on Monday evening.

The firefighters, Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died in the aftermath of a fire in March 2018. The two firefighters were inspecting hot spots the day after a major fire at the former Weaver Organ and Piano Company on North Broad Street when the building collapsed. Both men died on the scene.

Their families, colleagues, York City Fire Chief, Chad Deardorff and York City mayor, Michael Helfrich, gave comments during the event.

Miss Ikysha Jones of Thee Poetic Lioness provided spoken word and Jah ThaGod performed music.

York City is also commemorating the lives of Flanscha and Anthony with a memorial. The project is a joint effort between York XL, the York Department of Fire/Rescue Services and the families of the two firefighters.