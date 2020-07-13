Families remember loved ones in virtual butterfly release

Organizers said the butterfly's release helps grieving families cope with the loss of a loved one.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people got the chance to celebrate the memory of their loved ones.

Hospice of Central Pennsylvania held its annual butterfly event virtually on Sunday.

The center set up tents outside the Tree of Life Church for families to pick up their live butterflies.

This year things were handled a little differently.

People joined a Facebook live program and released their butterfly at home.

Organizers said the butterfly's release helps grieving families cope with the loss of a loved one.

"When somebody that you love dies, your world becomes very small and frankly very dark," said Gil Brown, chief executive officer at Hospice of Central PA, "and so the butterfly kind of symbolizes the journey back to health for people who have lost somebody that they love."