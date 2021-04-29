Penn State developing virtual assistant to help patients with metastatic breast cancer

The tablet-based Alexa skill will provide cancer patients with personalized and supportive care to relieve symptoms.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Nurse AMIE will soon be assisting patients with metastatic breast cancer.

AMIE isn't your traditional nurse though. She can be accessed via an Amazon Alexa skill.

Experts from the Penn State University’s College of Medicine and the College of Information Sciences and Technology developed the tablet-based Alexa skill to provide cancer patients with personalized and supportive care to relieve symptoms.

"The number one thing that metastatic breast cancer patients say when asked about what do you want is more symptom help, " Kathryn Schmitz, distinguished professor at Penn State College of Medicine. "But they don't have time to come back to another appointment," said Schmitz.

Schmitz said Nurse AMIE — which stands for addressing metastatic individuals every day — will help patients with pain, fatigue, sleep and psychosocial distress, such as anxiety and depression right from the comfort of their own home.

Each day, a patient opens the skill they will be greeted by Nurse AMIE — portrayed on the screen by a nurse wearing a white lab coat — who delivers one of nearly a hundred different cheerful and engaging greetings, according to developers.

After answering questions about their current symptoms, users are presented with a recommended evidence-based intervention report to help manage these symptoms that include guided meditation sessions, exercise videos and lessons in cognitive behavioral therapy.

For example, Schmitz said if a patient is suffering from fatigue, Nurse AMIE is likely to suggest exercise and if they are experiencing pain, she is likely to recommend soothing music instead of exercise.

Developers said they are still in the trial phase to gain further insight into the usability of the system.