BLACKSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the Virginia Tech mass shooting on June 3, 2019.

15 years later, families, friends and former students gathered together to remember the 32 lives that were lost in the Virginia Tech mass shooting on April 16, 2007.

The university held a Day of Remembrance, which began with a ceremonial candle lighting that began at midnight, according to coverage from WSET.

The candle will be lit for 24 hours in honor of the victims. A wreath ceremony was also held on Saturday morning.

Today, on the 2022 Day of Remembrance, we honor the lives of the 32 students and faculty members who were tragically taken from their loved ones and our community on April 16, 2007. 🧡 #VTWeRemember pic.twitter.com/l8dBYfAZKe — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) April 16, 2022

It was on April 16, 2007, that a student fatally shot 32 people at the university in Blacksburg. At the time, the Virginia Tech shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting forced schools across the country to rethink campus security and reignited the debate over gun control that continues to this day.

Other activities, such as a 5k run of remembrance and a candlelight vigil, were also scheduled.

This is the complete schedule for Saturday: