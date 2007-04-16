BLACKSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the Virginia Tech mass shooting on June 3, 2019.
15 years later, families, friends and former students gathered together to remember the 32 lives that were lost in the Virginia Tech mass shooting on April 16, 2007.
On Friday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all state and federal flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the tragic day.
The university held a Day of Remembrance, which began with a ceremonial candle lighting that began at midnight, according to coverage from WSET.
The candle will be lit for 24 hours in honor of the victims. A wreath ceremony was also held on Saturday morning.
It was on April 16, 2007, that a student fatally shot 32 people at the university in Blacksburg. At the time, the Virginia Tech shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The shooting forced schools across the country to rethink campus security and reignited the debate over gun control that continues to this day.
Other activities, such as a 5k run of remembrance and a candlelight vigil, were also scheduled.
This is the complete schedule for Saturday:
- Midnight — Lighting of Ceremonial Candle — April 16 Memorial: A candle will be lit by representatives of the student body. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours.
- 8:30 a.m. Wreath Laying– April 16 Memorial
- 9:43 a.m. 3.2 Mile Run in Remembrance – Virginia Tech Campus: Online registration is now open. For more information please visit the Rec Sports website
- 2:00 p.m. Interfaith Service – War Memorial Chapel: Seating will begin at 1:30 p.m. No late entry permitted. No photography or video recording equipment permitted.
- 7:30 p.m. Candlelight Vigil – April 16 Memorial: A candlelight vigil will be held on the Drillfield at the April 16 Memorial to recognize the 32 students and faculty who lost their lives on April 16, 2007.
- 11:59 p.m. Extinguishing of Ceremonial Candle – April 16 Memorial