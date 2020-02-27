x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Virginia men facing charges after traffic stop reveals kilogram of heroin in Berks County

Richard Jones III, 25, and Trai'vone Ferguson, 24, are facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, among other related charges.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Two Virginia men are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed a kilogram of heroin.

Richard Jones III, 25, and Trai'vone Ferguson, 24, are facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance among other related charges for their roles in the incident.

On February 26 around 3:45 p.m., police stopped Jones' vehicle that he was driving without a valid inspection on Interstate 78 West at mile marker 11.3 in Bethel Township.

During the stop, police say they detected criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

A search revealed a vaccumed sealed package containing a kilogram of cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities say the cocaine has an estimated street value of $100,000.

Ferguson, a pssenger in the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot after both men were told to place their hands behind their backs.

A State Trooper used his Taser on Ferguson, who was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Both suspects were transported back to State Police headquarters at Hamburg, and sent to Berks County Central Booking for arraignment.