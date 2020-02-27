Virginia men facing charges after traffic stop reveals kilogram of heroin in Berks County

Richard Jones III, 25, and Trai'vone Ferguson, 24, are facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, among other related charges.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Two Virginia men are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed a kilogram of heroin.

Richard Jones III, 25, and Trai'vone Ferguson, 24, are facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance among other related charges for their roles in the incident.

On February 26 around 3:45 p.m., police stopped Jones' vehicle that he was driving without a valid inspection on Interstate 78 West at mile marker 11.3 in Bethel Township.

During the stop, police say they detected criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

A search revealed a vaccumed sealed package containing a kilogram of cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities say the cocaine has an estimated street value of $100,000.

Ferguson, a pssenger in the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot after both men were told to place their hands behind their backs.

A State Trooper used his Taser on Ferguson, who was taken into custody after a short struggle.