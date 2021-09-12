Video PSA provides tips to prevent holiday grease-caused sewer clogs

The video features animated, ugly-sweater wearing versions of Fats, Oils, and Grease as uninvited party guests who threaten to wreak havoc on their host's pipes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania American Water is reminding everyone of the dangers of improperly disposing of fats, oils, and grease this holiday season, with a 30-second version of its award-winning animated public service video.

The video features animated, ugly-sweater wearing versions of Fats, Oils, and Grease as uninvited party guests who threaten to wreak havoc on their host's pipes, according to a press release.

Pennsylvania American Water hopes that the PSA reminds customers that, if poured down the drain, these substances can stick to the insides of pipes and can cause buildup that leads to sewer overflows, also according to the press release.

The utility company also shared some steps you can take to avoid these clogs, including:

Never pour grease into sinks, toilets, or down drains. Garbage disposals do not prevent grease clogs, and detergents that claim to dissolve grease may cause problems in other parts of the sewer system.

Instead, allow grease to cool and use a rubber scraper to remove fat, oil, and grease from cookware, plates, utensils, and cooking surfaces. Then place the grease in a sealed container and dispose of it in the trash.

Install a strainer in your kitchen sink to catch scraps and empty them into the garbage.

Finally, remember that "flushable wipes," even those that are labeled as flushable or biodegradable, never truly are. You should always be throwing these in the trash, the company said.