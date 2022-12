Officials say the theft happened on November 15 at the Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona.

CRESSONA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for three people that allegedly stole from a gas station about two weeks ago.

Nearly $20,000 was taken from video gaming devices inside the store.

Anyone with information on the theft should call state troopers at Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.