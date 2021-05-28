VIDEO: Friendly deer gets up close and personal with a pair of Schuylkill County kids

It's not every day you get to see a deer up close, let alone pet one.

That's exactly what Elona and Liam Loftus got to do Thursday morning in the backyard of their Sheppton, PA home.

As you can see in the video, the deer was friendly, though not the most gentle.

The childrens' mother Amy tells us that in the 6 years they've lived there, it was the first time a deer paid them a visit.

Loftus tells us that the deer is more than welcome to come hang out again.