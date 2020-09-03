Victim shot in leg in Mechanicsburg park; police searching for suspects

The suspect told police they were shot in the leg while at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for two suspects that allegedly shot a victim in the leg.

At 8:40 p.m. on March 8, police were dispatched to the 300 block of North York Street in Mechanicsburg for a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim had been shot in Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

The victim told police that they were in the park when they were confronted by two men.

At one point, the victim said the suspects fired the gun, striking the victim in the leg.

Then, both suspects fled the park.

Police say the suspects are described as black men in their 20's that stand about 6 feet tall.

Both men were described as having thin builds, and one had facial hair.