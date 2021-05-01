Woman struck and killed by vehicle in West Manchester Township

55 year-old Wahnell Venable was struck in the 300 block of South Richland Avenue in York around 7 p.m. on January 4, according to Police.

A woman has died after being struck on South Richland Avenue on Monday evening.

The coroner identified the woman as Wahnell Venable, 55, of the 800 block of West College Avenue.

West Manchester Township police say the crash happened in the 300 block of South Richland Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

Venable was reportedly standing in the roadway, and wearing dark clothing when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

She was taken to York Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The York County Coroner's office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head trauma and the manner is accidental.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.