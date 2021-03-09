Iconic South Central PA football rivalry put to rest for a good cause

Decades later, one ball is bringing two local players and a rival coach back together for something greater than what was left on the gridiron.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Back in the 70's high school football games were different -- let's face it, there was more raw grit on the field.

Described by Senator Regan, as a brutal slugfest, "Two high octane teams, it was a 7-6 score.. it was hard, the first three plays of the game they went 60 yards and scored and we were like oh we’re in trouble."

Tensions were high on that hot afternoon in 1978. A historic football game, Cedar Cliff versus Steelton High.

“This game was an interesting game because it was East Shore against West Shore. Two of the preeminent coaches Bob Craig.. who’s deceased and Mickey, who was kind of Bob Craig’s nemesis," Senator Regan said.

The vibe is quite the opposite today for Mickey Minnich, the former head football coach of Steelton. Harry Ott, former Cedar Cliff captain and middle line backer. And, Senator Mike Regan, the former defensive end for Cedar Cliff.

A game that was so legendary, 43 years later, it's bringing these three back together to make an impact today.

"I took the picture someone took of us at the restaurant and put it on Facebook, and another former player Tim Costello, sent me a message saying I’ll give you a thousand dollars if I can have that ball for a year and I’ll give it back to you after a year,” said Senator Regan explaining how the idea all came about.

Two hours later, they had $12,000 in donations.

Thousands of dollars going to a cause extremely close to Mickey's heart, Vickie's Angels. The organization he founded in honor of his wife, Vickie, who lost her battle to cancer in 2003.

“She’s, she’s my guardian angel," Minnich said.

“When you have a sick kid or a sick wife, everything else takes a backseat and things can fall by the waste side. In comes Mickey, and saves the day, with providing funding for people so their families can continue to operate," explained Senator Regan.

The iconic ball between two extraordinary football teams, is the driving force behind raising money to help families challenged by cancer.

“So we’re that beacon of hope, if cancer can’t work who cares about me.. we do call us," said Minnich.

It was their love of the game, once fierce on the field -- they've now shaked things off and, come together to make a difference.

“Just the memories and how special those times were, first competitive but everything is so ethical in sportsmanlike.. now look at where we are today trying to help others through this game, that’s what it’s all about," explained Minnich.

After Senator Regan's initial Facebook post, more people including Ott, began reaching out wanting to donate money just to take a photo with the iconic football. If you'd like to donate to take a photo with the football, you can reach out to Vickie's Angel. If you just wish to donate to the foundation you can do so online.

Minnich is hoping to bring the two teams back together on September 24th, for a reunion. He's asking the former Cedar Cliff and Steelton players to please reach out to him. You can call his office at (717) 774-3800.