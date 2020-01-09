Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Luzerne County

The vice president spoke around 4:30 p.m. to the rally at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter.

EXETER, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Tuesday in Luzerne County, touting the Trump administration's record on the economy and jobs and criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on his party's response to violence in cities across the country.

"Now, President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest. But rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, burning businesses is not free speech, and those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Vice President Pence said.

"We've already seen nine million Americans go back to work in the last three months alone, including more than 500,000 jobs right here in Pennsylvania. We saw the manufacturing the backbone of the American economy actually expand at the highest rate since November of 2018."