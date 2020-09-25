Vice President Mike Pence to host debate watch party in Lititz

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Lititz on Tuesday, September 29 to host a 'Make America Great Again!' watch party of the Presidential Debate.

LITITZ, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 9.

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Lancaster County next week to host a 'Make America Great Again!' watch party of the Presidential Debate.

On Tuesday, September 29, Pence will travel to Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz ahead of the Presidential Debate.

Of course, that debate will feature President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden speaking on issues across our country.

Fox News Sunday' anchor, Chris Wallace. will question the pair of candidates.

In 2016, Wallace also moderated a presidential debate between Trump and then-challenger Hillary Clinton.

Wallace has also co-hosted several Republican presidential primary debates in recent years.

The doors to the event will open at 5:00 p.m. and will be shut by 6:30 p.m.

The program is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.