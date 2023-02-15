Veterans welcomed to World War II museum to learn about VA benefits

World War II American Experience museum in Adams County hosted an event for all veterans to learn about new VA benefits under the new PACT Act.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, veterans from all service branches and time periods were invited to the World War II American Experience Museum to learn about the Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and the new PACT Act.

A group of Veteran Service Officers from the Adams County VA were on-hand to answer question about VA benefits and to help veterans apply for enrollment in VA Health Care.

The museum offered coffee, doughnuts and a free museum tour to all veterans who came to the event.

"There's no one more we should support than our veterans," said Stan Clark, a Veteran Service Officer at Adams County VA. "A lot of the veterans are not aware of the benefits that are available to them."

Some of those new benefits under the PACT Act include care for veterans exposed to burn pits or Agent Orange and other toxic substances.