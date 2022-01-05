Organization provides hope, healing to veterans in Central Pa. | Give Local York

For the Love of a Veteran serves the thousands of men and women in our area who served our country.

YORK, Pa. — Mental health is a serious problem for veterans across the country and in our community.

For veterans like Sean Massett, he struggled to reorient his life after serving in the Army.

"I was wounded in combat in Afghanistan in 2010. I struggled with coming out of the military, I struggle with PTSD, the effects of my traumatic brain injury, and readjustment back into civilian life," Massett explained.

The rate of PTSD Massett struggles with is nearly 15 times higher for veterans to deal with rather than civilians.

After doing copious amounts of research, Massett learnt about a new, expensive, but potentially life-altering procedure, called stellate ganglion block or SGB.

“Everything I read and saw that was happening with this SGB injection was giving veterans a second chance on life and giving them hope again."

So, Massett knew who to look for and where to go for help.

Chris Waltz, founder of the non-profit "For the Love of a Veteran," in York County.

“Our mission was always to help with PTSD," Waltz said, "We didn't know how to do that other than sending boxes to deployed troops."

Then, last year, she got a call about the SGB treatment and it's incredible success in helping veterans who have struggled.

"We've taken almost 100 veterans I think so far and paid for it."

Waltz and her organization pay for the entire process, the treatment, even housing and transportation if need be.

Waltz hopes that through a day like Give Local York, she and others can continue to help the lives of the men and women who have given their all for our country.

"They gave so much for us...they gave so much for people who care so little," Waltz noted.

"That might sound harsh, but it's reality….people take it for granted...They're out there, some of them dying, and this procedure is not only life changing, it's life saving."

For Massett – a chance and an organization like this means everything – as he soldiers on to a brighter future.

"The biggest part for me is that trust, it's the trust I have in Chris, the trust I have in...knowing I will always have somebody, somewhere, to go to and somebody to count on."

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County. For the Love of a Veteran is just one of the organizations that will benefit from the day of giving.