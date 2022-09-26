Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations

Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed.

Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023.

The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is nationally recognized as the largest veteran's memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

According to a press release, the memorial is made of concrete, granite and stone. Its structure is in generally good condition but is in need of repairs and alterations to address areas of damage due to long-term exposure to the elements.

The renovation is expected to cost $3.6 million and will be funded by the state as a public improvement project.

Specific repairs will include re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing and upgrading drainage.

"The memorial is an incredible tribute to the more than one million men and women who died in service to our nation since World War II, and it is important to preserve its structural integrity so everyone can appreciate its beauty for years to come,” said Joel Mutschler, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach.

Members of the public who are interested in preserving the memorial can donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund.

Tax-deductible donations to the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the "Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”