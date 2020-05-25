Veterans Legacy Memorial gives families, friends a digital remembrance space

The Veterans Legacy Memorial is an online memorial space managed by the National Cemetery Administration.

This Memorial Day, many remembrances turned digital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, one site is offering a space to remember veterans digitally.

The Veterans Legacy Memorial is an online memorial space that is managed by the National Cemetery Administration and extends memorialization of 3.7 million Veterans interred in our national cemeteries to a digital memorial space.

Each veteran receives a profile page with their name and picture (if available) and gives a space for family and friends to leave remembrances or pay a tribute.