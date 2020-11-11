Veterans Day ceremonies take place despite rain, pandemic

Despite the rain, many people in Carlisle stayed after the ceremony ended to show their support for veterans.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred changes in nearly aspect of our lives in 2020.

Today was no different, as some Veterans Day ceremonies were forced outside.

On a rainy day like Wednesday, the weather could have kept some people home but, it didn't.

"The weather hasn't hampered anything," said Rick Olson, a veteran and commander of the Carlisle VFW Post 477, during a Veterans Day ceremony in Carlisle, Cumberland County. "We enjoy our freedoms because of them and we can never forget them."

In fact, Olson says, the rainy weather helped put the day in focus.

"Our veterans spent a lot of time in weather of all sorts, especially when the weather was bad," said Olson. "It's important to show our gratitude to veterans who signed the blank check."

After the ceremony ended, people were not quick to go home. Holding signs reading, 'honk for our troops,' people stood on the corners of the Square in Carlisle to show their support for those who have or are currently serving out country.

"This is just a small thing we here in Carlisle can do to let our troops know that we do support them," said Donna Moyer.

The Veterans Day ceremony in Carlisle was moved outside because of COVID-19 and the rain isn’t stopping people from getting out to honor veterans. pic.twitter.com/pAPbl54I0v — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 11, 2020

It's something Carlisle AM Vets Lady's Auxiliary does every 11th of the month, and something they won't stop doing until all the troops are home.

"We love our veterans, our soldiers, MIAs, POWs, we love them all and support them all and we will never forget them."